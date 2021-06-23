Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Extra Point: Derrick Henry Happy to Have Julio Jones as a Titans Teammate

By Christopher Walsh
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6Xe5_0adLLD0H00

You have to wonder if Derrick Henry has had the Paul Simon song "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard" running through his mind lately, or if the Tennessee Titans have been playing it nearly non-stop of late.

Julio Jones can have that effect on teammates, even if the song was published in 1972.

“We are ready to see what we can do together,” Henry said last week before the Titans wrapped up minicamp. “We are trying to put it all together. These guys have been working hard, building chemistry, and pushing each other.”

Although Henry and Jones were both outstanding players at Alabama, they've never played together, not even during a Pro Bowl.

Jones helped lead the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season and 2009 national championship en route to being the sixth-overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Henry joined Alabama in 2013, and won both a national title and the Heisman Trophy in 2015.

It seems like a given that they'll work well together, but they still have to go through the process of working together in the same offense, and getting acclimated to one another.

“My vision for this offense is that we are a disciplined, high effort, high energy and sound football team,” Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “The rest of it is going to fall into place. …

"Our goal is to be better each day that they are out there.”

Per the FanNation site AllTitans, the recent acquisition of Jones from the Atlanta Falcons provides an intriguing wrinkle for Henry especially. The two-time NFL rushing champion became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards last season.

With Jones and A.J. Brown at wide receiver, teams can’t sell out to stop the run, or at least have to think twice about trying to load the box.

“Who are they going to try to take away?” Brown said. “I think it starts in the backfield. The guy in the backfield demands all the attention first. You got to play us honest.”

The fewer bodies in Henry's immediate path, the less resistance he faces during his first few steps. Once he gets his 6-foot-3, 249-pound frame rolling, the running back has shown he can be extremely difficult to stop — especially as the defenses start to wear down.

For now, he doesn’t want to get too ahead of himself, though.

“He’s a dynamic player. One of, if not the best, receivers in this league,” Henry said. “I don’t want to get into all the boxes and different types of scenarios. I think we just try to put it all together while we are here. Just try to work and make each other better each and every day.

“He likes to work hard. I like to work hard. That’s all we are trying to bring to the table.”

Mix in quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and it's easy to see why Titans fans are so excited about the team's potential.

The challenge now is to see how Jones fits.

“He’s just a great guy to have around,” Henry said. “We both know each other’s mindset and what we want to do. He’s a great asset for this team for everybody to learn from.”

The Extra Point is a regular weekday feature on BamaCentral+, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation parters. Other recent segments include:

Has Jerry Jeudy Turned a Corner with the Broncos?

The Extra Point: What Does Mark Ingram II Bring to the Texans?

Community Policy
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
355
Followers
798
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fannation#Alltitans#The Atlanta Falcons#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans fans will love this quote from Derrick Henry

One day before our great nation celebrates the Fourth of July will mark exactly six months since the last time Tennessee Titans fans saw their favorite football team in action. Things didn’t go according to plan as the two-tone blue and their fans walked out of Nissan Stadium on the wrong side of a 20-13 final score.
NFLTimes Daily

Work comes 1st to make sure Jones boosts Titans' offense

NASHVILLE — The phrase “Pick your poison” has been used a lot to describe the Tennessee offense since the Titans traded for Julio Jones. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

A.J. Brown reflects on Julio Jones being lured, traded to Tennessee Titans

How big of a role might A.J. Brown have played in the veteran receiver Julio Jones being traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans earlier in the month? Brown recently revealed that he was in frequent communication with Jones after it became clear that he wanted out of Atlanta, though his intentions weren't necessarily for the two to join forces in Nashville as will now be the case going forward.
NFLYardbarker

Henry, Offense 'Trying to Put it All Together' with Jones

A new coordinator and a new wide receiver headlined the offseason for the Tennessee Titans offense. The centerpiece of the unit remains running back Derrick Henry. Tennessee tapped Todd Downing to call the plays after Arthur Smith left for Atlanta. Nearly six months later, the Titans welcomed Julio Jones to Nashville in a deal with the same team.
NFLMusic City Miracles

A.J. Brown and Julio Jones land on PFF’s top 50 players heading into 2021

Tennessee Titans fans are still getting used to the thought of having Julio Jones line up opposite A.J. Brown this coming season. It appears that the excitement for this duo extends far outside the local fanbase. Brown is coming off an excellent sophomore season that saw him post 1,051 receiving...
NFLSkySports

Julio Jones trade gives Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing dream do-over

'Pick your poison' be the message from Titans new man Julio Jones upon slotting into Tennessee's near-complete jigsaw. But who be chief poison-picker?. That job shall belong to Todd Downing, who, while cushioned by an envied weaponry in his second shot as an offensive coordinator, will realise that the same scenario affords him few excuses not to be successful as play-caller, string-puller, poison-picker in Nashville.
NFLNBC Sports

Arthur Smith calls Julio Jones trade a “win-win”

The Falcons traded away one of the best receivers in the NFL this month, but coach Arthur Smith doesn’t think that was a loss for his team. Smith said on Cris Collinsworth’s podcast that he knew as soon as he took the Falcons head coaching job that Atlanta was going to have to make some difficult moves to address its difficult salary cap situation, and that in the end he’s satisfied with how it went down.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Julio Jones injury history plus updates

Most of us will never know what it’s like to be in an NFL locker room. Julio Jones doesn’t have that problem. There isn’t an NFL team that wouldn’t add him if they had the opportunity and could make things work financially. Even fewer of us will have the opportunity...
NFLAOL Corp

Look: Julio Jones Has 4-Word Message For Atlanta

Julio Jones has played his last snap for the Atlanta Falcons. The All-Pro wide receiver is on his way to Tennessee. The Titans acquired Jones in a trade on Sunday. They sent a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Let’s be honest: that’s an absolute steal by the Titans.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Could the Falcons offense be better WITHOUT Julio Jones?

The other day I watched the video of the 43-6 dismantling of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. The Falcons defense played well with 5 turnovers and a pick-six by Deion Jones but the striking thing was how the offense performed without Julio Jones, who was sidelined due to his recurring hamstring problems. The offense looked smooth and diverse despite the Raiders coming into the game with the reputation of being a good team, a playoff team and having a good defense.
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones might be gone but Saints still have to deal with Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts poses onstage after being selected fourth by the Atlanta Falcons (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) No one was more excited about the Falcons trading Julio Jones out of the NFC South than New Orleans Saints fans, who were tired of having to watch him square off against the Saints secondary twice a year. While Jones might be in Nashville now, the Falcons aren’t taking much of a step backward on offense, as they drafted Kyle Pitts in the first round.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry ranked among NFL’s top 12 players

Derrick Henry #22, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) If you’re a Tennessee Titans fan, you have to be feeling a whole lot better about this offense than you were a few months ago. The two-tone blue’s fan base was well aware of what this team was lacking at the beginning of yet another offseason, and for the most part, executive vice president and general manager Jon Robinson has done a decent job of addressing those needs with free-agent acquisitions, the most recent NFL Draft, and of course, a very timely trade.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Deion Sanders gives passionate reaction to Atlanta Falcons trading Julio Jones

As a former Falcons cornerback from 1989-93, out of Florida State as the 1989 NFL Draft's No. 5 overall pick, Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders rose to stardom in Atlanta. So when he saw his first NFL team trade away seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and former Alabama star Julio Jones in a June 6 deal with the Tennessee Titans, Sanders was vehement.
NFLngscsports.com

Titans Super Bowl Odds Improve With Acquisition of Jones

As the month of June rages on, the drama surrounding players, teams, and trades in the NFL continues to heat up. Of course, the Green Bay Packers and their leader Aaron Rodgers got things started when Rodgers requested a trade and did not show up for any preseason workouts. Now, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has taken to Twitter to defend his ability to decline a COVID-19 vaccination. There was also big news from The Titans.