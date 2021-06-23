Cancel
Noah Feldman: Students can speak freely, thanks to cheerleader

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a landmark First Amendment opinion, the Supreme Court has limited schools’ ability to punish students for off-campus speech. In a case involving a cheerleader who was suspended from her team after criticizing her coaches and the cheer program in a profane Snapchat post, the court held that the school had gone too far.

Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Noah Feldman: Supreme Court blocks Congress on the right to sue

In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’s ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs.
Congress & CourtsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Justices rule for student in 'cursing cheerleader' case

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the case of the cursing cheerleader, the Supreme Court notched a victory on Wednesday for the free speech rights of students, siding with a high schooler whose vulgar social media post in May 2017 got her kicked off the junior varsity squad. The court voted 8-1...
Congress & Courtsjocoreport.com

Supreme Court Backs Student Free Speech, Rejects Stein’s Argument

An 8-1 free-speech ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court out last week rejected arguments N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein offered in a friend-of-the-court brief. Justices ruled in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman in Pennsylvania when she ran afoul of local school officials. Levy took to Snapchat to share disappointment over not making her school’s varsity cheerleading team. Her rant on the topic included a string of curse words and a raised middle finger.
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Cal Thomas: Democrats blame Republicans for defunding police

Most of us recall as children getting into a dispute with another kid and then blaming him for starting a fight. When Mom approached you said, “he hit me first.” The other kid denies it and accuses you of hitting him first. As adults we become more sophisticated when lying....
Congress & Courtsballotpedia.org

U.S. Supreme Court issues ruling in two cases on July 1

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) issued rulings in two cases on July 1. One case—Americans for Prosperity v. Bonta—was argued during the court’s April sitting, while Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee was argued during the court’s March sitting. In Americans for Prosperity v. Bonta, the Thomas More...
LawMonroe Evening News

Ware v. Hylton demonstrated an independent judiciary

In the spirit of understanding the birth of our nation, I would like to here discuss the faithfulness to treaty law by Ware v. Hylton (1796) under the Supremacy Clause of our Constitution: “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land.” (Constitution, Article VI, paragraph 2).
California StateEast Bay Times

Walters: Koch brothers win campaign-disclosure legal duel with California

Did the U.S. Supreme Court strike a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermine California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors?. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court, by a 6-3 margin that reflected its ideological division,...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Term Produces Odd Bedfellows in Scrambled Lineups

Court didn’t break along ideological lines despite 6-3 conservative majority. Justices to be challenged next term with major social issues on the docket. So much for a rock-solid 6-3 conservative Supreme Court majority. The justices lined up along strict ideological lines in seven of 56 cases this term, including three...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NY Post Editorial Board: July 4th attacks – why do liberals, media take such joy in trashing America?

Liberal politicians and commentators took special joy in celebrating July 4th by denouncing America. The Statue of Liberty was not a symbol of freedom but a symbol of hypocrisy. The flag was polarizing. The national anthem doesn’t speak for everyone (or anyone). Even fireworks are racist. Hot dogs are safe for now, but give it time – considering Brandeis University is already banning the word "picnic."
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

The Surprising Future of Free Exercise of Religion at the Supreme Court | Opinion

This was an important year for religious liberty at the U.S. Supreme Court. But except for those watching the Court's decisions quite closely, what's new was easy to miss. The future of free exercise litigation looks quite different than the future many religious liberty advocates had hoped for a year ago. Still, it is a future full of promise for those who would support broad judicial protection for First Amendment religious liberty rights.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Conservative Justices Warn Kavanaugh and Barrett Lack 'Fortitude' | Opinion

For the first time in a generation, there are six conservative justices on the Supreme Court. In time, this sextet will incrementally push the Court to the right. Yet, three of them are already sounding an alarm. Twice this term, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch warned that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett lack backbone.
Congress & CourtsWest Hawaii Today

Editorial: Supreme Court gets voting rights wrong

Thursday, the Supreme Court issued two significant rulings on the sanctity and openness of our democratic republic, doing so along ideological lines, with the conservative 6-3 majority twice prevailing. It got one decision very wrong and one just right. First, the majority — which goes to great lengths to claim...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Court diminishing democratic process

Observers of the Supreme Court do more than sift through the legalese of the written opinions of justices. Collectively, they spend time and resources trying to discern patterns related to when "major" decisions will be issued, retirements may happen, and which justices might vote in a way that is contrary to expectations.

