Trinity Baptiste signs with Russian team BC Samara; USC transfer Endyia Rogers visits Arizona

By K Doss
azdesertswarm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter helping Arizona reach its first national title game and earning her master’s degree, forward Trinity Baptiste decided it was time to make her professional basketball dreams come true. The first step was getting drafted in this year’s WNBA draft, but she wasn’t able to turn that into a roster spot with the Indiana Fever. That wasn’t the end of the dream, though, as Russian team BC Samara announced that she has signed with the club for the 2021-22 season.

