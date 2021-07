We have a unique opportunity at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) for those who are interested in serving as a volunteer advocate for nursing home residents. This opportunity is made available through our Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, which is committed to protecting the rights of long-term care consumers. The Ombudsman Program provides this support for nursing home residents by helping them resolve problems and advocating for their rights, with the overall goal of enhancing the quality of life and care for all long-term care consumers in nursing homes or other home and community-based settings. Currently, this volunteer opportunity is taking place over the phone until volunteers return back to in-person visits.