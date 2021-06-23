Pine Hill Mission sponsors a food drive and a vaccine clinic

The Pine Hill Mission Food Bank and Outreach sponsored a food drive June 16. The Mission served over 100 families. Willie and Ethel Bridget, left, received clothing, household items and a monetary donation from the Mission, after they lost everything due to a house fire. AMH Staffing Agency administered free COVID-19 vaccines June 17 at the Pine Hill Mission. The next clinic for the second vaccine dose will be July 15 from 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Pine Hill Mission is located at 3915 Broad St. in Pine Hill. It is free to anyone else that may need 1st or 2nd dose.