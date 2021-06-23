Troy Shawn Woolard, 56, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 13, 1965 in West Union, son of William “Butch” Woolard of Manchester and the late Sherry Ann Satterfield Woolard. In addition to his mother, he was recently preceded in death by his paternal grandma, Georgia Woolard. In addition to his father, he is survived by his fiancé, Vicki Leonard; children, Rylan James (Kelsey) Woolard and Nick Troy Woolard all of Manchester; granddaughter, Madilyn James Woolard; sister, Nicki (Larry) Pollitt of Manchester; niece, Mikayla Ann (Zach Overstreet) Pollitt; great-nephew, Ledger Overstreet; aunts, uncle, as well as several cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Sunday June 27, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor John Greenlee will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.