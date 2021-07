CHRISSY TEIGEN REPORTEDLY WANTS TO SIT DOWN WITH OPRAH: Radar reports that Chrissy Teigen is looking to do a sit-down interview with Oprah in order to do damage control in the wake of her cyberbullying scandals. A source tells the outlet, “Chrissy is being advised to go into hiding and lay low. She is being told that all this will pass if she shuts up and does nothing. However, that isn’t her style which is why Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth.” The insider added that she hopes the interview will allow her to hit the restart button on her career.