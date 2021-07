Samoa Joe, who is now working as the enforcer to WWE NXT General Manager William Regal, believes he will eventually be back in the ring to wrestle. Joe recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, just one week after returning to work for the company. Joe had been working as a RAW commentator when he was released in April along with other COVID-19 budget cuts. He was then brought back to NXT two weeks ago in this new authority role.