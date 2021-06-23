Cancel
'Bachelor' Alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Pretty Wealthy — See His Impressive Net Worth!

Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr/Instagram

Race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. was probably one of the most eligible Bachelors to ever grace the ABC franchise. When the stud was announced as the leading man in 2018, fans new and old were definitely shocked, as he completely changed his career since fans saw him on Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard’s season. Since his days on the show, he has built a beautiful family with wife Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) — but how much money does he have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Arie’s estimated net worth is about $4 million. Not too shabby for a guy under 40! How did the reality star acquire so much wealth? Here’s what we know.

Arie Is a Race Car Driver

The Arizona native followed in the footsteps of his famous auto racer father, Arie Luyendyk Sr., and built himself a lucrative career in competitive driving. He has driven in the Indy Lights Series — finishing second, third, and fourth over the years — and was a test-driver in the A1 Grand Prix.

Though the salary and endorsement money he made throughout his racing career must have been sizable, the Netherlands native hasn’t competed since 2018 as he is now a dad to three kids: daughter Alessi and twins Lux and Senna.

Arie Is a Realtor

Outside of his work on the track, Arie sells real estate, thanks to his fellow realtor and Bachelor alum, Courtney Robertson. She helped him get his start in the industry after he became a Bachelor Nation star. He previously worked for RE/MAX in Scottsdale, Arizona, but now works independently in the same area.

Arie Is a Reality Star

The realtor is perhaps best known for his stints on the ABC dating series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. He was first introduced to fans during former star Emily Maynard’s season 8 in 2012. He finished in second place and went on to star in season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018.

He initially proposed to Becca Kufrin, but they split shortly after the finale when Arie admitted that he wanted to rekindle his romance with runner-up Lauren Burnham. The pair tied the knot in January 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi, six months later. The proud parents welcomed twins in June 2021.

Arie Comes From a Wealthy Family

The real moneymaker in the Luyendyk family is the Bachelor’s dad. Dutch driver Arie Luyendyk, known as the Flying Dutchman, gained fame in the ‘70s and ‘80s with two Indianapolis 500 wins. No wonder his earnings are listed by Celebrity Net Worth at a whopping $20 million!

