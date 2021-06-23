Sony Music Entertainment Acquires Todd Moscowitz's Alamo Records

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (SME) has acquired a majority stake in ALAMO RECORDS, the NEW YORK-based multi-genre label founded by music industry entrepreneur TODD MOSCOWITZ, focused on the discovery and development of next-generation talent. Under the agreement, ALAMO, including its existing roster and catalog, will become a new frontline creative center within SME. The Company will continue to sign, develop and market its own roster of artists under the leadership of MOSCOWITZ as CEO.