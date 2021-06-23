Report: Chris Paul clears protocols ahead of likely Game 3 return

The Phoenix Suns won the first two games of the Western Conference Finals without Chris Paul. Now, as the series shifts to Los Angeles, their star guard is on his way back. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Paul has cleared the necessary protocols and is on track to return for Game 3 barring an unanticipated setback. Paul passed a cardio exam on Wednesday morning, which was the final step he had to take in order to clear COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus just ahead of the series and did not play in either of the first two games.