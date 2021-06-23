Cancel
NBA

Report: Chris Paul clears protocols ahead of likely Game 3 return

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 7 days ago
The Phoenix Suns won the first two games of the Western Conference Finals without Chris Paul. Now, as the series shifts to Los Angeles, their star guard is on his way back. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Paul has cleared the necessary protocols and is on track to return for Game 3 barring an unanticipated setback. Paul passed a cardio exam on Wednesday morning, which was the final step he had to take in order to clear COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus just ahead of the series and did not play in either of the first two games.

Community Policy
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
Person
Chris Paul
#Western Conference#The Phoenix Suns#Yahoo Sports#The Los Angeles Clippers
