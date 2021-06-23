Cancel
What Is Conservatorship and What Does It Mean for Britney Spears?

By Anuz Thapa
Street.Com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop star Britney Spears, 39, has been dominating headlines due to her legal battle against her father to free herself from a conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator for 13 years. Wondering what conservatorship is?. Conservatorship is a legal concept where a court appoints a person to...

www.thestreet.com
Wait, What: Britney Spears’s Cry For Freedom

This week, Britney Spears spoke on the phone during a remote court hearing as part of an appeal to lift the nearly 13-year conservatorship that she was placed under after what appeared to be a very public breakdown over the course of 2007. While a collection of avid fans who’ve dubbed themselves the #FREEBRITNEY movement has been expressing concern about the conservatorship since 2009, the issue got a boost earlier this year when a New York Times documentary painted a picture of Spears as a pawn stuck under her father’s controlling hand. While the #FREEBRITNEY cohort has theorized Spears was hiding cries for help in her Instagram videos, which they say are being controlled by her guardian, this week was the first time Spears has spoken publicly about wanting to end the conservatorship, confirming that she very much wants out. While it’s unclear whether she was really nestling cries for help in her twirling Instagram videos, Da Vinci Code style, it’s become clear that she very much wants out of the conservatorship. There’s a lot to break down.
Britney Spears wants out. What happens next?

LOS ANGELES – Britney Spears has made clear how frustrated she is with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years, but the singer will need patience before finding freedom. Legal experts say that wanting out of a court-appointed conservatorship is easier said than done. Spears, now...
Britney Spears And Lithium—What Are The Side Effects?

Britney Spears' harrowing testimony saw the pop star detail her treatment while under her conservatorship with some shocking revelations. One such revelation was that she was put on the mood stabilizer, lithium against her will. Following her refusal to do a second Dominion Las Vegas residency, Spears' claims she was...
