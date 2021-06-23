Cancel
Fort Hall, ID

Police investigate shooting on Fort Hall Reservation

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fort Hall Police Department received a report at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting of an individual off Eagle Road on Fort Hall Reservation.

Fort Hall Police reported the incident involved a man and a woman. At least one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Fort Hall Police officers are being assisted by the FBI, Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies, and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to Fort Hall Police, this is all the information that can be released at this time as the scene is under active investigation.

