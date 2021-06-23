Cancel
Economy

Opportunity Announced for Businesses to Bid on Hite Prospectus

By Mike Reilley
lakepowelllife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHITE, Utah – The National Park Service (NPS) announces the release of a prospectus to solicit concession contract proposals to provide gasoline and diesel fuel, retail, food and beverage, recreational vehicle park, campground, showers, guided UTV and ATV tours, and UTV or ATV rentals at the Hite area of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The effective date of the next concession contract is expected to be November 1, 2021.

