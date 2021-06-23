Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Chandler Smith - No. 18 JBL Tundra Camping World Trucks Pocono Preview

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chandler Smith will look to turn the momentum of his recent stretch of strong runs into a victory lane birthday celebration at Pocono Raceway this weekend. The talented teenager will celebrate his 19th birthday Saturday behind the wheel of the JBL Tundra in the 60-lap shootout. It will be Smith’s first Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile tri-oval, but he has an average finish of 5.0 across his two ARCA Menards Series starts at The Tricky Triangle, including a runner-up finish last June. Smith will be pulling double-duty this weekend, as he will be piloting the No. 25 Safelite AutoGlass Camry in the ARCA Menards Series event on Friday. It will be his first ARCA Menards Series start this season.

speedwaydigest.com
Community Policy
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Chandler Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocono Raceway#The Jbl Tundra#Arca#Autoglass#Superspeedway#Safelite Autoglass Tundra#Texas Motor Speedway#Toyota#Kbm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Long Pond, PAspeedsport.com

Gilliland Lands Cometic Pole For Pocono Truck Race

LONG POND, Pa. – Seeking his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of the year, Todd Gilliland will start first during Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway. Gilliland, the driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150, received the Cometic Gasket Pole Award courtesy of the highest...
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Fans Guide Preview: Camping World SRX Series At Knoxville Raceway

(Press release from Superstar Racing Experience) Round 2 of 6 – Knoxville Raceway – June 19 LIVE on CBS. WHAT: Camping World SRX Series (Round 2 of 6) DISTANCE: Feature consists of 50 laps (preceded by two 12-minute heat races, which sets starting lineup) CARS: Purpose-built SRX racecars. TV: LIVE...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Pocono entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

NASCAR has released the entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races at Pocono Raceway. The Cup Series will race Saturday and Sunday at Pocono. Cup: Pocono Race 1 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN) Thirty-eight cars are entered for the first of two...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

71 Camping Spots Left for Pocono's 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend

Out of the 3,280 total campsites at Pocono Raceway for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader this weekend, only 71 spots are unsold and currently available for purchase. RV and Tent Camping spots for the Infield and GEICO Family Campgrounds are only available while supplies last. To purchase camping, please call Pocono Raceway’s Ticket Office at 1-800-722-3929 or visit www.poconoraceway.com/camping.
Long Pond, PAwcn247.com

Nemechek holds off Busch in 1-2 KBM Trucks finish at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek held off his boss Kyle Busch at Pocono Raceway and won his fifth Truck Series race of the season. Nemechek denied Busch his third victory in five races the season. Busch pulled double duty at Pocono with a race later in the afternoon in the Cup Series. Pocono is the site of the only NASCAR Cup doubleheader this season. Pocono was set to run a Cup race Saturday afternoon and return Sunday with an Xfinity race and another Cup race to complete the packed race weekend. Busch finished second. He was followed by Austin Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Austin Hill.
Motorsportsnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy NASCAR Track Preview: Pocono Organics CBD 325 and Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

What was once a novelty is now a known entity. We've got a double-header this week in Pocono, and we know exactly how to handle it. The NASCAR Cup Series will run two races in Pocono, starting on Saturday with the Pocono Organics CBD 325. Then, they'll reset and run it back on Sunday with the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350. Although the method for setting the starting order is different, there will be plenty of overlap in strategy between the two races for NASCAR DFS.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Weekend Preview: Pocono Raceway

Kyle Larson looks to preserve winning streak in Pocono doubleheader. On a weekend of opportunity at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Larson has the chance to accomplish something that hasn’t been achieved in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2007. In Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Hill Clinches Playoff Berth with Top-Five at Pocono

Austin Hill clinched his spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs with a fifth-place finish on Saturday afternoon at Pocono Raceway. The driver of the No. 16 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Tundra banked his fifth top-five finish of the season, tied for the second-most points scored of all drivers in the event and secured his third-career playoff berth.
Motorsportsmrn.com

Nemechek scores Truck win at Pocono

John Hunter Nemechek passed team owner Kyle Busch on a restart with six laps left and pulled away to win Saturday‘s CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Nemechek crossed the finish line at the 2.5-mile triangular track 1.337 seconds ahead of Busch, who had...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Cole Moore Leads Both Races With Bmr Academy at Kern County Raceway

The competitors in the BMR Drivers Academy – a NASCAR Development Program – competed at Bakersfield’s Kern County Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday nights in preparation for a busy summer of stock car racing with Bill McAnally Racing. Granite Bay, Calif.’s Cole Moore won both 30-lap events on the state-of-the-art half-mile speedway, aired live on SPEED SPORT TV.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Mazda’s DPi Win at Watkins Glen Good to the Last Drop

Getting a lift to the pits in a safety car usually isn’t a good sign for a racecar driver. In Harry Tincknell’s case on Sunday, it was pure joy. Tincknell won the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International with a car so low on fuel that it ran dry on the cool-down lap, leaving Tincknell to wait for a ride to victory lane to greet co-drivers Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Sarale Sweeps Night Two of Delta Speedway Summer Sizzler

Two-time double Delta Speedway champion Caden Sarale of Stockton swept Saturday night’s Non-Wing and Super 600 features during the second night of the Summer Sizzler. Sarale is looking for his third consecutive sweeps of both division championships at the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. Friday...