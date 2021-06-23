Are Breakfast Tacos Better With Bacon Strips or Bacon Bits?

Texans love to argue about breakfast tacos. They did so vehemently back in 2016, when Eater Austin ran a feature that declared the Capital City the home of the breakfast taco. This is not true—the oldest reference to breakfast tacos was in a 1959 San Antonio Express-News article about Joe Acosta’s West Side business—but it still sparked a spicy debate on Twitter, including a tongue-in-cheek petition. The mayors of San Antonio and Austin held diplomatic talks. Even Texas Monthly’s own Dan Solomon joined the fray. Two years later, a D Magazine cover declaring Dallas a taco city elicited a similar response. The mayor of McAllen playfully fired back with a web video that touted his city as Texas’s true taco capital. Today, there is another not-so-serious taco debate to be had. I am, of course, referring to people’s preference for the preparation of their bacon-and-egg breakfast tacos.