Three Teens Steal Car With Keys Left Inside

Palm Coast, FL - Three 14-year-old males are all charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle after stealing a car that had keys left inside of it. The trio was discovered in the parking lot of James Holland Park by deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) just after 3:00 a.m. on Monday (June 21). When deputies approached the vehicle, they found the three juvenile males, whom News Daytona Beach is concealing the identities of, who at first could not explain how and why they had the vehicle.