Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Coast, FL

Three Teens Steal Car With Keys Left Inside

By Sean Mooney
newsdaytonabeach.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm Coast, FL - Three 14-year-old males are all charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle after stealing a car that had keys left inside of it. The trio was discovered in the parking lot of James Holland Park by deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) just after 3:00 a.m. on Monday (June 21). When deputies approached the vehicle, they found the three juvenile males, whom News Daytona Beach is concealing the identities of, who at first could not explain how and why they had the vehicle.

newsdaytonabeach.com
Community Policy
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Crime & Safety
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Coast, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holland Park#Fcso#Djj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...