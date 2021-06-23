Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Optical Delay Line Stages with Direct Drive and Direct Metrology for Ultrafast Time Resolved Processes

By PRWeb
SFGate
 8 days ago

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. PI’s V-508 direct drive linear stage family has many properties that make it an ideal candidate for high precision optical delay lines. The direct drive linear motor provides minimum incremental motion of 1nm, equivalent to ~7 attoseconds of delay. This performance is made possible by an interferometric type linear encoder that provides 20 picometers resolution. The maximum optical delay the V-508 stage can provide is 1668ps, larger PI linear stage models can achieve up to 8000 picoseconds.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Linear Stage#Optical Delay Line Stages#Pi#Auburn#Prweb#Nanopositioning#Femtosecond#Attosecond#Oem#Usa Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Pointing AI in the right direction

A cross-over episode with the Banana Data podcast!. Editor’s note: This episode is part of our podcast series on emerging problems in data science and machine learning, hosted by Jeremie Harris. Apart from hosting the podcast, Jeremie helps run a data science mentorship startup called SharpestMinds. This special episode of...
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRB) Market Research Report 2021 Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery | Big Pawer, H2, Rongke Power, Vionx Energy, Australian Vanadium, redT Energy

Vanadium redox battery (VRB) (or vanadium flow battery) is a type of rechargeable flow battery that uses vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store potential chemical energy. The vanadium redox battery harnesses the ability of vanadium to exist in solution in four different oxidation states, and uses this property to make a battery that has only one electroactive element instead of two.
PhysicsAPS physics

Ultrafast Control of Material Optical Properties via the Infrared Resonant Raman Effect

The Raman effect, inelastic scattering of light by lattice vibrations (phonons), produces an optical response closely tied to a material’s crystal structure. Here we show that resonant optical excitation of IR and Raman phonons gives rise to a Raman-scattering effect that can induce giant shifts to the refractive index and induce new optical constants that are forbidden in the equilibrium crystal structure. We complete the description of light-matter interactions mediated by coupled IR and Raman phonons in crystalline insulators—currently the focus of numerous experiments aiming to dynamically control material properties—by including a forgotten pathway through the nonlinear lattice polarizability. Our work expands the toolset for control and development of new optical technologies by revealing that the absorption of light within the terahertz gap can enable control of optical properties of materials over a broad frequency range.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Point-spread function reconstruction of adaptive-optics imaging: Meeting the astrometric requirements for time-delay cosmography

Astrometric precision and knowledge of the point spread function are key ingredients for a wide range of astrophysical studies including time-delay cosmography in which strongly lensed quasar systems are used to determine the Hubble constant and other cosmological parameters. Astrometric uncertainty on the positions of the multiply-imaged point sources contributes to the overall uncertainty in inferred distances and therefore the Hubble constant. Similarly, knowledge of the wings of the points spread function (PSF) is necessary to disentangle light from the background sources and the foreground deflector. We analyze adaptive optics (AO) images of the strong lens system J0659+1629 obtained with the W. M. Keck Observatory using the laser guide star AO system. We show that by using a reconstructed point spread function we can i) obtain astrometric precision of $< 1$ milliarcsecond (mas), which is more than sufficient for time-delay cosmography; and ii) subtract all point-like images resulting in residuals consistent with the noise level. The method we have developed is not limited to strong lensing, and is generally applicable to a wide range of scientific cases that have multiple point sources nearby.
Los Alamos, NMNewswise

Driving clean-energy research in the right direction

Newswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M., June 17, 2021— Fuel cells, part of a promising path toward zero-emission vehicles, are making progress at overcoming some specific challenges on the road to powering heavy-duty vehicles. One near-term need is to ensure the electrochemical and mechanical stability of a key component, the proton exchange membrane at the heart of the fuel cell structure. A new collaborative paper out in the journal Joule presents a research team’s assessment of future research targets.
ComputersDesign World Network

What is a direct drive in the context of motion applications?

In the most common motor-driven systems, the motor is coupled to the load being moved by a mechanical transmission element — a belt, chain, rack and pinion, ball or lead screw, or even simply a gearbox. But some linear and rotary motion systems do away with mechanical transmission elements and couple the load directly to the motor. These are referred to as direct drive systems.
IndustryInvestorPlace

With Accounting Delays Resolved, It’s Time to Re-evaluate Plug Power

Hydrogen fuel cell technology provider Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) didn’t release its first-quarter 2021 fiscal results until June 22. It’s perfectly understandable if some PLUG stock holders were unhappy about this. Last year, the company reported first-quarter results on May 7. So, what’s up with the delay?. And just as importantly,...
Physicsarxiv.org

Ultrafast electron dynamics in platinum and gold thin films driven by optical and terahertz fields

We investigate the ultrafast electron dynamics triggered by terahertz and optical pulses in thin platinum and gold films by probing their transient optical reflectivity. The response of the platinum film to an intense terahertz pulse is similar to the optically-induced dynamics of both films and can be described by a two-temperature model. Surprisingly, gold exhibits a much smaller terahertz pulse-induced reflectivity change and with opposite sign. For platinum, we estimate a 20% larger electron-phonon coupling for the terahertz-driven dynamics compared to the optically-induced one, which we ascribe to an additional nonthermal electron-phonon coupling contribution. We explain the remarkable response of gold to the terahertz field as the field emission of electrons due to Fowler-Nordheim tunneling. Our results provide fundamental insight into the ultrafast processes relevant to modern electro- and magneto-optical applications.
CarsJalopnik

Here's How The New Thrustmaster T-GT II Wheel Compares To Fanatec's Direct Drive On Paper

This week Thrustmaster announced its new T-GT II sim racing wheel. Once again Gran Turismo-branded (it’s the official wheel of the game’s FIA championship series), the T-GT II replaces the first model that launched alongside GT Sport about five years ago. It’s priced just like the outgoing one, at $800 (£700/€750). The T-GT II is available in Europe now, and customers in the U.K. and North America can buy it in the fall.
Sciencearxiv.org

Implementation of a 3 x 3 directionally-unbiased linear optical multiport

Linear optical multiports are widely used in photonic quantum information processing. Naturally, these devices are directionally-biased since photons always propagate from the input ports toward the output ports. Recently, the concept of directionally-unbiased linear optical multiports was proposed. These directionally-unbiased multiports allow photons to propagate along a reverse direction, which can greatly reduce the number of required linear optical elements for complicated linear optical quantum networks. Here, we report an experimental demonstration of a 3 x 3 directionally-unbiased linear optical fiber multiport using an optical tritter and mirrors. Compared to the previous demonstration using bulk optical elements which works only with light sources with a long coherence length, our experimental directionally-unbiased 3 x 3 optical multiport does not require a long coherence length since it provides negligible optical path length differences among all possible optical trajectories. It can be a useful building block for implementing large-scale quantum walks on complex graph networks.
Skin CareSantafe New Mexican.com

Apply directly to the skin

Lit Balm is a free, interactive, live-stream reading series that began in spring 2020 to soothe the souls of poetry lovers around the world. Hosted by writers in Louisiana; Massachusetts; and Melbourne, Australia, Lit Balm features readings by award-winning poets followed by an open mic for audience members. (To sign up, email info@litbalm.org). Diane K. Martin, author of Conjugated Visits (2010) and Hue and Cry (2020), reads with Helen Ivory (The Anatomical Venus, 2019) and Fred Marchant (Said Not Said, 2017) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Zoom link and reading archive available at litbalm.org.
Small Businesspabusinesscentral.com

Direct Results

Direct Results provides many creative services, marketing solutions and time savers for your business. Locally owned by Pamela Marisa, they are a full service advertising, agency staffed with the most experienced and skilled marketing professionals you could hope to find under one roof in this area. They specialize in meeting the full realm of small business advertising needs, at prices you can afford to pay. Their team of experts is ready to go to work for you!
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles for direction, flat-lined above 110.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed good two-way price moves on Friday, though lacked any firm direction. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. A sustained break below ascending trend-line support is needed to negate the positive bias. The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias on the...
HealthMedscape News

Applications and Future Directions for Optical Coherence Tomography in Dermatology

B. Wan; C. Ganier; X. Du-Harpur; N. Harun; F.M. Watt; R. Patalay; M.D. Lynch. The British Journal of Dermatology. 2021;184(6):1014-1022. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a noninvasive optical imaging method that can generate high-resolution en face and cross-sectional images of the skin in vivo to a maximum depth of 2 mm. While OCT holds considerable potential for noninvasive diagnosis and disease monitoring, it is poorly understood by many dermatologists. Here we aim to equip the practising dermatologist with an understanding of the principles of skin OCT and the potential clinical indications. We begin with an introduction to the technology and discuss the different modalities of OCT including angiographic (dynamic) OCT, which can image cutaneous blood vessels at high resolution. Next we review clinical applications. OCT has been most extensively investigated in the diagnosis of keratinocyte carcinomas, particularly basal cell carcinoma. To date, OCT has not proven sufficiently accurate for the robust diagnosis of malignant melanoma; however, the evaluation of abnormal vasculature with angiographic OCT is an area of active investigation. OCT, and in particular angiographic OCT, also shows promise in monitoring the response to therapy of inflammatory dermatoses, such as psoriasis and connective tissues disease. We additionally discuss a potential role for artificial intelligence in improving the accuracy of interpretation of OCT imaging data.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology, By Sealant Resin Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), By Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The global adhesives & sealants market size will grow to USD 80.0 billion by 2025 from USD 63.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the 2020-2025 period. The growth of the market is supported by the increasing construction and automobile applications, advancements in formulating technologies, and growing demand in the APAC region.