Danbury Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday night. Police responded to a collision shortly before 10:30pm in the area of Padanaram Road and Jeanette Street. An Audi was headed north on Padanaram while the Suzuki was headed south and they collided. A preliminary investigation showed that one of the parties crossed over the double yellow line into the oncoming lane of travel. Both operators were transported to Danbury Hospital for injuries sustained in the collision. Anyone who witnessed this collision or has information related to the incident is asked to please contact Sgt. Rory DeRocco or Officer Jason Lyder at (203) 797-2157.