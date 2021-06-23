Cancel
Unibet Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unibet, a part of the Kindred Group, has partnered with championship-winning NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Kevin Harvick to further grow its presence in the United States and, specifically, with motorsports. Unibet will be the primary sponsor for Harvick and the No. 4 NASCAR Cup Series team at two...

Speedway Digest

ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Nashville, TNaccesswdun.com

Kyle Larson wins, Chase Elliott disqualified at Nashville

Kyle Larson continued his streak of superiority Sunday afternoon winning the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway – his third consecutive win, following three consecutive runner-up finishes. He hasn’t finished worse than second place in a NASCAR Cup Series race since May 2. Meanwhile, Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott was...
MotorsportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks down his NASCAR championship dark-horse contenders

Barely halfway through the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and with just seven races remaining in the regular season, Hendrick Motorsports has been the obvious team to beat. After 19 races, the four Hendrick drivers combine for nine wins on the season, led by Kyle Larson with four checkered flags, followed by Alex Bowman with three after winning at Pocono Raceway on Saturday. Defending champ Chase Elliott and William Byron have one win apiece.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Will history repeat itself with Kevin Harvick’s drought?

Kevin Harvick is winless through 17 races in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, but there is reason to believe he can snap this drought like he did in 2019. Kevin Harvick was nearly unbeatable during much of the 2020 season, leading the NASCAR Cup Series with nine victories, including five in a span of nine races. But the driver of the #4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing hasn’t won a race since last September when he won at Bristol Motor Speedway. His win drought is up to 24 races.
Elkhart Lake, WIPosted by
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Apple Racing: Kevin Harvick Road America Advance

● The Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, is the fourth of a ground-breaking seven NASCAR Cup Series races to be held on road courses in 2021. From 1988 to 2017, there were only two road courses on the schedule – Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval was added in 2018, giving the series just three road-course venues. The initial 2021 schedule doubled that tally with Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, Road America, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course all being added. And when COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the series’ planned stop earlier this year at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway was put in its place, serving as the series’ second race of 2021.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Worst-kept secret of 2021 finally confirmed

Alex Bowman has officially signed a multi-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. It was always seen as a formality, and now it is official: Alex Bowman has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Detroit, MIPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar driver says he’d fight NASCAR’s Kyle Busch

IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Will Power said that he would volunteer to fight a NASCAR driver and he would select Kyle Busch. Following the opening practice session for this weekend’s IndyCar doubleheader at Belle Isle Street Circuit, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, three drivers took part in quite an interesting news conference.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Is Kyle Busch really just going to leave?

Kyle Busch could secure his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. But is he really going to “retire”?. He has probably said it more than 100 times by now: when he hits 100 career NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, Kyle Busch is set to retire from NASCAR’s second highest level of competition.
Autoweek.com

What Jeff Gordon Aims to Bring in New Role at Hendrick Motorsports

A journey that began as Gordon/Evernham Motorsports and JG Motorsports in the Busch Series, and eventually transitioned to the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 in the Cup Series with Jimmie Johnson will reach its intended destination in January when Jeff Gordon officially becomes a co-owner alongside Rick Hendrick. His official title...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman brought his No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang down pit road for the final time on lap 87 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Race at Sonoma Raceway, in hopes that scuffed tires would be the key down the stretch with a handf

Kyle Larson held off two of the sport’s top road course racers – Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. – to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in a thrilling overtime finish Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. Larson, who started on the pole, dominated the action in the NASCAR Cup Series race...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson may have lost more than a win streak

Kyle Larson’s heartbreak at Pocono Raceway cost him not only the win but the lead in the regular season point standings, which could make a huge difference when the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll around. A three-race NASCAR Cup Series winning streak that was just one turn from becoming the...