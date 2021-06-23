Minnesota’s Safety Tandem Has Some Unreal Versatility

The master plan, to date, for the 2021 Minnesota Vikings offense hints at “more of the same,’ or at the very least, a commitment to continuity. The Vikings have minced through various offensive coordinators since Norv Turner mysteriously exited the franchise in 2016 – men like Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo, Kevin Stefanski, and Gary Kubiak – to the extent that head coach Mike Zimmer is chided for “not retaining” such men. This is one of the items referenced when folks erroneously spread the “people don’t want to work with Zimmer” talking point.