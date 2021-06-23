Minnesota’s Safety Tandem Has Some Unreal Versatility
When given the opportunity, Mike Zimmer is quite inventive on the defensive side of the ball. Last season really hindered our veteran coach’s ability to unleash his creativity. This was due to some dismal defense; the combination of youth and injury at d-line and in the secondary made life especially difficult. Thankfully, things look quite different heading into the 2021 season, and a large part of the reason is due to the Minnesota safety tandem.vikingsgazette.com