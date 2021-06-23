Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Free-standing Emergency Services Now Available in Auburn

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Alabama Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department — part of the Auburn Medical Pavilion in the Auburn Research Park — began operation on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 a.m. The 12-bed, Level III trauma center offers patients another option for emergency services in the region, joining the emergency departments at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. This is just the sixth freestanding emergency department in Alabama, with three in the Birmingham area and two in the Mobile/Baldwin County area.

opelikaobserver.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Opelika, AL
Government
City
Opelika, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Auburn, AL
Government
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Opelika, AL
Health
City
Valley, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Emergency Services#Emergency Care#Eamc Lanier#Fed#The Breast Health Center#The Spencer Cancer Center#Auburn University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...