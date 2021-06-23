Cancel
Adair County, MO

Adair County Health confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Adair County Health Department confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in the county. The new cases include two 11-year-old females and a 31-year-old female, and males ages 11 and 68. One case is related to a church camp. Of the 16 new cases confirmed...

Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 48 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:. Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 461 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,011,561. There were a total of 12,634 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 2.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Adair County, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

Adair County crosses 2,500 total cases of COVID-19

Adair County has crossed 2,500 total cases of COVID-19 with 11 new cases reported to the health department in the last two days. The county now stands at 2,510 total cases following an update on Tuesday. There are 22 active cases in Adair County. Going back through releases from the Adair County Health Department, that is the most active cases since April 1. There were 29 active cases on that date.
Adair County, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

Adair County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 32% of people fully vaccinated

Adair County has administered more than 16,497 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 22, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. That's up very slightly by 1% from the previous week's tally of 16,351 COVID-19 doses administered. In Adair County, 32% of residents...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cuba confirms 1,880 new cases of covid-19

Havana, Jun 24 (EFE) .- Cuba confirmed this Thursday 1,880 new cases of covid-19, the second highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March of last year, according to the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap ). The country has accumulated 174,789 positives and 1,209 deaths...
HealthGizmodo

CDC Warns Doctors About a Mystery Bacterial Outbreak With No Clear Origin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a strange cluster of illness in three states caused by a rarely seen bacteria in the U.S., one that’s killed at least one person and hospitalized two others so far. The illness, called melioidosis, can be highly fatal but isn’t normally considered contagious between people. Officials don’t know how these victims contracted the bacteria, though the cases do seem to be connected.
San Antonio, TXtexasbreaking.com

Coronavirus Delta Variant Has Spread To San Antonio And It Is Expanding Rapidly

COVID-19 Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, is spreading across San Antonio and already accounts for around 20% of cases, according to public health experts. Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, who manages the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, has urged people who have not been vaccinated yet or who have only received one dose should get their injections.
Harrison County, MSbobgermanylaw.com

Harrison Co, MS – I-10 & MS-605 Scene of Collision with Injuries

According to Mississippi Department of Transportation statistics, the incident resulted in confirmed injuries. An accident occurred at the intersection of Interstate 10 EB and MS-605 at Exit 38 around 12:32 p.m. that day. Emergency services were sent to the location to aid the injured. Due to the collision, the northbound exit ramp was closed.
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.