What do vegans, crossfitters, and Christine have in common? They won't shut up about themselves! At least that is what we learned today from your answers to the #TQOTD: "What's something you could spend hours talking about?" So, Christine's answer wasn't actually "Christine", but it might as well have been, just like Fish's and Steve's should have been cryptocurrency. Also on the show, we asked you whether goldfish are actually crackers, we put "dad jokes" head to head against "it's so hot... jokes", and Christine worships at the alter of nachos for today's Christine-ology. All of that and much more on today's show!