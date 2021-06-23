Nomad Go AI Used by Greystar Real Estate Partners, McKinstry, and Smart Buildings Center To Reduce Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Over 38%
Artificial Intelligence platform reduces HVAC energy & CO2 emissions with Live Occupancy vs. Set Schedules. Nomad Go announced today results from deployments of its AI edge computer vision platform that shows a reduction of carbon emissions and energy costs by over 38% in commercial and multi-family buildings. Deployed in partnership with ATS Automation, the results from three leading companies in the built environment – Greystar Real Estate Partners, McKinstry and the Smart Buildings Center – represent a significant cost savings for owners and operators of buildings and a powerful milestone in the fight against climate change.www.sfgate.com