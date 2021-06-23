Roush Fenway and Acronis Extend Partnership; Acronis Welcomes Visual Edge IT

● Ty Dillon, Bass Pro Shops and Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) welcome an old friend and new racing partner to the No. 96 Toyota Camry when the NASCAR Cup Series makes its debut at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, during Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 250. Lure Lock, an innovator and new leader in the fishing tackle storage category, is a fitting addition to the GBR family of partners as the team prepares to spend the Fourth of July holiday weekend racing at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit widely known as America’s National Park of Speed. It will also be a home-state race for Lure Lock, which can be found online at LureLock.com and is available at such top retailers as Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, as the company is based in Ettrick, Wisconsin, approximately 200 miles west of Road America.