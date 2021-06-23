Roush Fenway and Acronis Extend Partnership; Acronis Welcomes Visual Edge IT
Today, Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced the extension of its Official Cyber Protection Partnership with Roush Fenway Racing. In addition, Acronis announced it will now be supported by a provider of security technology solutions, Visual Edge IT. To celebrate the occasion, Acronis and Visual Edge IT branding will be featured on Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 17 Ford Mustang at the back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series Races at Pocono on June 26th and 27th, 2021.speedwaydigest.com