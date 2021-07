The need to work out for schools and perform in a camp setting was evident for emerging prospects, and Chantilly (Va.) Westfield's Caleb Wheatland is proof of it. After having a strong showing at Under Armour Baltimore last month put him squarely on Maryland's radar, he worked out for the Terps Wednesday, which was a contingency of an offer he received earlier in the month. It also led to the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Wheatland committing, to the Terps which he announced Thursday.