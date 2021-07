H.E.R. has been teasing her new album Back Of My Mind for a while now and with dope singles like "Come Through" and "Damage" already on streaming services, there was no denying the fact that fans were excited. On Friday, H.E.R. officially dropped the 21-track project and so far it is receiving rave reviews as the songstress delivers some incredibly personal lyrics all while coming through with exceptional vocal melodies and guitar playing. There are plenty of great tracks on this project, although "Trauma" with Cordae seems to be one of the immediate standouts.