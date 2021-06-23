Huntsville City Schools will go on with its vaccination clinic for minors without parental consent

Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for ages 12-17, all teens are eligible to be vaccinated—but some teenagers who would like to get vaccinated can’t, because they lack parental consent. In a recent poll, conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 3 out of 10 parents surveyed said they would get their children vaccinated right away. In the same survey, almost 1 in 4 parents said they would definitely not be getting their child vaccinated. Still other parents wanted to wait and see. So what’s a teen eager to get vaccinated to do?