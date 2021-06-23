Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville City Schools will go on with its vaccination clinic for minors without parental consent

By Dale Jackson
Yellowhammer News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans have been bombarded with requests, pleas, shaming and excoriations about how you must get vaccinated. I bought in, and I think I may have even jumped the line accidentally. I also have a three-year-old, and I don’t envision a scenario where I rush him out to get a vaccine. If he were 14, 18 or 24, I wouldn’t pressure him to get vaccinated. If he were over 18, what could I do?

yellowhammernews.com
Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Huntsville, AL
Vaccines
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Huntsville, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsville City Schools#Birmingham City#Cdc#School Systems#Americans#Wal Mart#The Alabama Media Group#The U S#Cdc#State#Wvnn#Yellowhammer News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Bixby, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bixby Public Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools will partner with Saint Francis Hospital to host a vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and older and their families free of charge this summer. Details:. Vaccine clinics will take place at the following dates and times:. June 17th - Dose 1. July 8th...
Van Horn, TXvhtx.news

Vaccine clinic held at school

Regional Health stopped by for a free Covid vaccine clinic held at Van Horn school on June 10. Vaccines have recently been approved for patients age 12 to 15, but the clinic was open for anyone who needed a vaccine. Regional Health will hold another free vaccination clinic at the...
Smethport, PABradford Era

Vaccine clinics set for Bradford, Smethport school students

Vaccine clinics for Bradford and Smethport area school districts have been scheduled for June 29. The vaccines for Smethport students age 12 and up will be given from 8 to 11 a.m. that day at the Smethport Area Elementary School. Two different vaccines are available: the single dose Johnson & Johnson, from Port Pharmacy; or the two-dose Pfizer, from Bradford Regional Medical Center.
WorldMedscape News

School COVID-19 Cases Spur Israeli Parents to Vaccinate Kids

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - A weak link in Israel's world-beating COVID-19 vaccination rollout until now, adolescents have found themselves on the frontline of the campaign with fears of the Delta variant prompting reluctant parents to get their children vaccinated. About three-quarters of Israelis in eligible age groups have received the...
KidsArkansas Online

Teens look for loopholes in vaccine parental consent

Teenagers keep all sorts of secrets from their parents. Drinking. Sex. Lousy grades. But the secret that Elizabeth, 17, a rising high school senior from New York City, keeps from hers is new to the buffet of adolescent misdeeds. She doesn't want her parents to know that she is vaccinated against covid-19.
Libby, MTWestern News

Libby school officials draw parents' ire for promoting vaccine drawing

Parents pressed Libby school officials this week about the role of district staff in promoting a prize-drawing contest aimed at boosting local vaccination rates. While an independent, community group organized the drawing and the participation of school staff was limited to announcing the contest at the Libby Middle High School, parents at a June 14 school board meeting criticized the district for forcing opinions on students. They also argued the promotion could be viewed as discriminatory based on vaccine status.
Glynn County, GABrunswick News

Back-to-school vaccine clinics planned throughout July

The Glynn County Health Department will host back-to-school clinics next month to make sure students have all necessary vaccinations for the upcoming school year. During the back-to-school clinics, the health department will provide vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings at no cost. Clinics will be held on Thursdays throughout July,...
KidsLifehacker

How Vaccine Self-Consent Laws Can Help Teens With Anti-Vax Parents

Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for ages 12-17, all teens are eligible to be vaccinated—but some teenagers who would like to get vaccinated can’t, because they lack parental consent. In a recent poll, conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 3 out of 10 parents surveyed said they would get their children vaccinated right away. In the same survey, almost 1 in 4 parents said they would definitely not be getting their child vaccinated. Still other parents wanted to wait and see. So what’s a teen eager to get vaccinated to do?
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

Free vaccine clinic tonight at Schlagle High School

A free mobile vaccine clinic is planned from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, June 28, at Schlagle High School, 2214 N. 59th St. The clinic is the result of a partnership of the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools and the Unified Government Public Health Department. All those ages 12...
Lee County, ALauburnvillager.com

EAMC, mayors make plea for vaccinations

East Alabama Medical Center and the mayors of Lee County made a plea last week for more people in the community to get their Covid-19 vaccines, as the vaccination rate in the area continues to lag well behind the national average and amid worries that the unvaccinated will be particularly vulnerable to the fast-spreading Delta variant currently coursing its way through the country.
Westchester County, NYwhiteplainscnr.com

Required Back-to-School Vaccinations Offered at County Clinic

The summer has just begun, but it’s not too early to start thinking about back-to-school vaccinations for your kids. The Westchester County Health Department will be offering back-to-school immunizations to students who qualify at the County clinic in White Plains. Call the Health Department at (914) 995-5800 to find out...