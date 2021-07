The legacy of DMX was honored at the 2021 BET Awards with a medley of his greatest hits. The five-minute performance, handled by Swizz Beatz, saw Method Man deliver an a capella version of “Get At Me Dog” followed by Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher performing their X collaboration “Hood Blues,” Michael K. Williams performing “Slippin” and, finally, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, The LOX and Ruff Ryders doing “The Hood At?,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and “Party Up.” The group then bowed their hands in silence as DMX’s “Prayer IV” played over with a live violin accompaniment.