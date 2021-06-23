Cancel
Study finds third of un-vaxxed New Mexicans don't want doses

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has helped lead a national study of hesitancy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. The school announced Wednesday researchers with the UNM Center for Social Policy joined a coalition of groups to conduct the American COVID-19 Vaccine Poll. The poll encompassed 13,000 people from across various racial and ethnic communities. Among them were more than 2,000 New Mexico residents from underserved Latino, Native American, African immigrant and Black communities.

