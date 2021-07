CONNECTICUT, USA — A host of new laws are scheduled to take effect Thursday. The most notable is a law that allows adults 21 and older to legally possess small quantities of marijuana. It marks the first step in Connecticut’s move toward a legalized system. It’s likely going to take at least a year before an industry is up and running. Other new laws that take effect on July 1 run the gamut, from expanded access to birth certificates for adoptees to the creation of a new 22-member commission that will study any disparate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.