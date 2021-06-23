Cancel
River Architects Completes the World's First Passive House Certified Cidery

By PRWeb
SFGate
 8 days ago

CALLICOON, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. River Architects, a Hudson Valley-based architecture firm specializing in sustainability, celebrates the completion of the world’s first Passive House Certified cidery – Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery in Callicoon, New York. The 9,300-square-foot building, which opens June 25, 2021, houses an organic hard cider production facility, tasting area, commercial kitchen, and event space. Built by Hudson Valley construction firm Baxter, the cidery is surrounded by an organic apple orchard on 62 acres of land.

#Commercial Kitchen#First Passive House#Callicoon#Prweb#Passive House Cidery#Leed Accredited#Phius
