ACD and Attestiv Collaborate to Bring AI Photo Analysis and Authenticity into Claims Operations for Fraud Prevention
Two insurtechs team up to prevent and detect digital media fraud in auto insurance claims. AutoClaims Direct, Inc., (ACD) an established auto claims technology and services company to the property and casualty industry, and Attestiv, Inc., a leading media authenticity platform today announced a joint collaboration to bring photo verification and fraud detection to ACD’s CLARITY technology platform.www.sfgate.com