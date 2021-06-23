AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Goodman Insurance Services, Inc.

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertitta Entertainment, Inc., the parent company of Golden Nugget/Landry's ("Fertitta" or the "Company"), a leader in the gaming, restaurant, hospitality and entertainment industry, and FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) - Get Report ("FAST"), a special purpose acquisition company co-headed by Doug Jacob and Sandy Beall, announced today that they have entered into an amendment to their previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into between the parties on February 1, 2021. According to the amendment, the Company has agreed to contribute certain operating businesses not originally included as part of the business combination with FAST for no additional debt. Businesses that will now be contributed to the public company include the Mastro's brand, the Aquariums, the Pleasure Pier, Vic and Anthony's, and a handful of smaller restaurant concepts, adding a total of 42 incremental, high-quality business assets. Also, the Company will enter into a transaction to acquire the Catch restaurants, including Catch Steak, which restaurant group is already 50% owned indirectly by Tilman J. Fertitta. In connection with the amendment, Mr. Fertitta, the Company's owner, will receive additional equity in the NYSE public company which will increase his total equity stake post -closing of the transaction to approximately 72%.