AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Goodman Insurance Services, Inc.

By PRWeb
SFGate
 8 days ago

AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce Goodman Insurance Services, Inc. (Goodman Insurance) of Foothill Ranch, CA has joined AssuredPartners. Goodman Insurance is the second acquisition in June and the 21st acquisition in 2021. The team of eight will remain under the leadership of Goodman Insurance’s President, Justin Goodman and COO, Jordan Goodman.

