Luke Bryan Releases Trailer for Docuseries, ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’

Luke Bryan released a trailer giving a glimpse into his upcoming docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The five-part series tells the story of Bryan’s rise to fame and will be available to stream on IMDb TV starting August 6. In the official trailer, fans get a sense of what to expect from the docuseries, as interviews from Bryan, his wife Caroline, his mother LeClair and others gives insight into the singer’s rise to prominence in country music and the heartbreak and struggles he endured along the way. Fans can also expect to see concert footage and home video footage as the series tells Bryan’s story.