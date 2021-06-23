Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Releases Trailer for Docuseries, ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
soundslikenashville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Bryan released a trailer giving a glimpse into his upcoming docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The five-part series tells the story of Bryan’s rise to fame and will be available to stream on IMDb TV starting August 6. In the official trailer, fans get a sense of what to expect from the docuseries, as interviews from Bryan, his wife Caroline, his mother LeClair and others gives insight into the singer’s rise to prominence in country music and the heartbreak and struggles he endured along the way. Fans can also expect to see concert footage and home video footage as the series tells Bryan’s story.

www.soundslikenashville.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Dirt Road#Diary#My Dirt Road Diary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswfxd.com

Luke Bryan on why doing a Las Vegas residency was the “smartest thing”

As we begin to move towards post-pandemic life, Luke Bryan is ready to try something new in his career with his upcoming Las Vegas residency. Luke will welcome 2022 with an eight-night stay at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in February 2022. The superstar says he's been pitched the idea of a Vegas residency multiple times over the years, but finally feels like the stars have aligned to make it happen.
Musicwkml.com

Luke Bryan Joins Trace Adkins and Pitbull For New Song

Trace Adkins has a brand new song coming out on Friday (6/25), and it features Luke Bryan and Pitbull. It’s called “Where The Country Girls At,” and it’s a party song. Luke tweeted just minutes ago, “Excited to be joining @TraceAdkins and @Pitbull on ‘Where The Country Girls At’ coming this Friday, June 25th. Pre-save it here.”
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Luke Bryan

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Capitol Records Nashville's Luke Bryan is starring in a five-part docuseries for IMDb TV (Amazon's free-streaming video service), "Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary," as previously reported in May. Now, Amazon has announced that the official premiere date for the series will be on Friday, August 6th, exclusively on IMDb TV, along with releasing the trailer and key art.
Syracuse, NY94.1 Duke FM

“It’s really happening”: Luke Bryan shares tour rehearsal photos

Luke Bryan is eager to get back on the road. On Monday, the singer shared behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals for his upcoming Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The black-and-white snaps show a barely visible Luke standing center stage with a guitar in hand, several spotlights glowing behind him, creating a disco ball-like effect.
TV & Videosthemusicuniverse.com

IMDb TV announces Luke Bryan docu-series

Luke Bryan is the subject of a new docu-series on IMDb TV. The IMDb TV Original Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is presented in five-parts that documents the five-time Entertainer of the Year as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar. All episodes of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will premiere on Friday, August 6th, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. The trailer is below.
Celebritieswkml.com

Luke Bryan Unpacks Entertainer Trophy ‘Never Gets Old’

Luke Bryan received his Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year honor in the mail yesterday (6/30), and he decided to open the box in front of all his fans sharing a video of him and buddy Cole Swindell unpacking the trophy. Luke says in the video when he...
MusicPopculture

Dierks Bentley Mourns Death of Young Fan After Bedside Concert

Dierks Bentley is mourning the loss of a young fan named Baylee Barradas who died this week after a battle with cancer. On Monday, Bentley shared a social media post in memory of Baylee, around one month after the singer first visited the young fan to play a bedside concert for her.
MusicCMT

Cole Swindell: 5 Essential Songs

Happy Birthday to Cole Swindell, who turns 38 today! Swindell was born June 30, 1983, and since breaking into the country music genre with his debut single, “Chillin’ It,” in 2013, he earned five No. 1s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, and released three full-length albums. He’s earned chart-toppers including “You Should Be Here,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and more. Along the way, he’s also released five Down Home Sessions EPs.