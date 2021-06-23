Cancel
Kalona, IA

Sovilla F. (Mast) Hershberger

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funeral service for 75-year-old Sovilla F. (Mast) Hershberger of Kalona will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th at Fairview Mennonite Church. The service will be live-streamed at the Beatty Peterseim Facebook page. Burial will follow at the Fairview Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 24th and Friday June 25th from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. at Fairview Church. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Hospice. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.

