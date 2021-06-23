Cancel
Back to learning: Tips to avoid a heavy load

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - The classroom environment changed tremendously throughout the pandemic, with many children studying at home full- or part-time. This meant additional gear for many, such as tablets and workbooks, while some items like backpacks went unused while studying remotely. As millions of students head back to the classroom for the start of the 2021/22 school year, backpacks will be a necessity again, and experts have some advice to ensure a safer start to the school year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Textbook#School Supplies#Bpt#Faaos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
