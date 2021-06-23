Cancel
Spruce Pine, NC

Local officers seize controlled substances after traffic stop

 13 days ago

SPRUCE PINE — Aided by its K-9 officer, officers from the Spruce Pine Police Department recently seized nearly 300 grams of controlled substances after a traffic stop. On Thursday, June 10 at approximately 1:20 a.m., Lieutenant Kelly Johnson and officer Matt Custode administered a random traffic stop in the KFC/Taco Bell parking lot and Tank, the K-9 officer, assisted and allowed them to find and seize 284.6 grams of methamphetamine, 10.4 grams of cocaine, a firearm, several pills and nearly $3,500 in cash.

