‘A Better Life Brianna’s Hope’ To Celebrate Anniversary

Muncie, IN—The Muncie Chapter of A Better Life Brianna’s Hope is Celebrating their Anniversary on July 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. A cookout at 115 S. Pershing Street, Muncie will include hotdogs and more. This is in celebration of the many years that this chapter has been holding meetings to support all who are struggling with their own addiction. We believe that the improbable can be done immediately although the impossible may take a little longer. Together with Christ we are changing lives.