If your TikTok FYP is anything like mine, you won’t be able to escape the Nobody song that’s being used in so many viral videos right now. The song is most commonly used in the running away meme, where people on TikTok are legging it from something they don’t want to engage with. The meme started with people running from things that give them the ick, but now it can be anything from Molly-Mae running away from the question “when did you last wash Ellie Belly?” to Trisha Paytas running away from “when all the comments are asking you to apologise”.