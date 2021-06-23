AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Expands Marketing Department, Hires CMO and Other Key Roles

Former Snapdocs marketing leader joins during period of rapid growth. Reggora, an appraisal software company that is modernizing the residential real estate valuation experience for lenders, appraisal vendors, and borrowers, today announced another addition to its leadership team. Mike Phillippi, instrumental in the breakout success of Snapdocs, has taken the role of Vice President of Marketing. During the last year, Reggora has attracted several other prominent industry leaders, including former Ellie Mae Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Corr who recently joined the Board of Directors and Katharine Loveland from Accenture who joined as Vice President of Customer Success. This team adds tremendous value to the company and will collaborate with Brian Zitin and Will Denslow, who co-founded Reggora in 2016, to positively transform the appraisal industry.