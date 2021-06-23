Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for most international goals with Portugal double against France

By Jack Rathborn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoiQj_0adLGIAR00

Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the men’s international goal record of 109 goals after scoring a brace for Portugal against France at Euro 2020 .

The 36-year-old draws level with Iran’s Ali Daei and has now scored five goals at this summer’s tournament.

Ronaldo already became the all-time record scorer at the European Championship after a double against Hungary took him past France’s Michel Platini and his current tally is now up to 14.

Euro 2020 top scorer odds: Cristiano Ronaldo leads current standings in race for golden boot

After also scoring in the 4-2 loss to Germany, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in Budapest with a penalty and added another from the spot when he equalised against France to make it 2-2.

Karim Benzema also scored twice in the thrilling conclusion to Group F.

Should Portugal progress, Ronaldo would be poised to win the golden boot, with his double taking him two clear of his nearest rivals in the current standings.

Ronaldo can go clear of Daei and hold the record on his own should he score against Belgium next.

The Selecao play the Red Devils in Seville on Sunday, and if they advance, Ronaldo will have the chance to boost his total even further in the quarter-finals against either Italy or Austria in Munich.

The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Michel Platini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Group F Should#Selecao#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguemadeiraislandnews.com

Cristiano Ronaldo fills international newspapers

Like the journalists in Madeira, the international press is also surrendered to Ronaldo and the Madeiran is highlighted in several world newspapers, after yesterday’s game in Hungary with a full stadium reminiscent of old times, which resulted in the victory of the Portuguese team against the Hungarian, by 3-0, the Portuguese suffering was already long and burning through the second half.
UEFAchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Euros All-Time Scoring Record with Goal vs. Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading goalscorer in the European Championship finals with his brace Tuesday against Hungary. Ronaldo passed Michel Platini when he gave Portugal a 2-0 lead from the penalty spot in the 87th minute. He added a second goal in the second minute of stoppage time. This...
Soccergoal.com

Ronaldo matches Klose record with 19th tournament goal for Portugal

The Juventus superstar was on target once again in a meeting with Germany and no player has more efforts at World Cups and Euros combined. Cristiano Ronaldo has another piece of history in his sights after matching the record of Germany legend Miroslav Klose when it comes to combined goals at World Cups and European Championships.
UEFAInternational Business Times

Record-equalling Ronaldo Saves Portugal As Germany Avoid Shock Euro 2020 Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international scoring record with his 109th goal for Portugal as the reigning champions scraped into the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Wednesday along with Germany and Spain. The Portugal captain netted a pair of penalties in a 2-2 draw with world champions France in...
Soccerwhbl.com

Ronaldo double rescues Portugal in dramatic draw with France

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo came to Portugal’s rescue with two penalties to cancel out a brace from France’s Karim Benzema in an enthralling 2-2 draw that sent both sides into the Euro 2020 last 16 in a frantic conclusion to Group F on Wednesday. An anxious night for the...
Soccernewspotng.com

Euro 2020: Pele reacts as Ronaldo equals Ali Dael’s goal record

Brazil football legend, Pele, has sent a message to Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Juventus superstar equalled Iran’s legendary striker, Ali Daei’s record for most international goals in men’s football. Ronaldo equalled Daei’s goal record after scoring a brace in Portugal’s Euro 2020 draw against France on Wednesday. The...
UEFAnordot.app

Ronaldo record and three penalties in France v Portugal 2-2 at Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the international scoring record with 109 from two goals for title holders Portugal in a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday that saw them advance into the last 16 along with the world champions. Ronaldo converted two penalties in a rematch of the Euro 2016 final Portugal...
Soccerisoccerng.com

Ali Daei congratulates Ronaldo for equalling his all-time goal record

Iran legend Ali Daei congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on equalling his all-time record of 109 international goals. ‘I am honoured that this r. Iran legend Ali Daei congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on equalling his all-time record of 109 international goals. ‘I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo.’. The...