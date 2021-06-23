Madison County State's Attorney Haine Announces Schmittling Charged With Three Counts Of Aggravated DUI Causing Death
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine today announced Wednesday that Laura Schmittling, 27, of Collinsville, was charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, three counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, and one count of reckless homicide stemming from a traffic accident in November of 2020. Haine said on November 10, 2020, Illinois State Police responded to a four-vehicle automobile accident on I-55 South near the Livingston exit. An 8-year-old