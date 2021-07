An investigation into a Wednesday evening shooting on Mormon Church Road near Seneca led to the arrest of a Seneca man early Thursday morning on an Attempted Murder charge. 24 year old Deron Larry Young II of Laing Court was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 3:01am. Young II was taken into custody earlier this morning in Central, SC and transported back to Oconee County by a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division.