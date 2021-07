There are some that believe I majored in partying in college....my parents included. Actually, I majored in Radio/TV/Film, but I minored in Whiskey & Weed. Well, now at Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown, New York you can actually major in Cannabis. It's a good thing because New York is on the verge of a huge cannabis industry explosion. Everything from growing farms to distribution to dispensaries will be expanding all over the state. It's predicted to be a multi-billion dollar industry in the Empire State in the next few years.