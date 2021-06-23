Contract Briefs

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., received a delivery order in the amount of $580,598,636 on a previously negotiated option under a basic ordering agreement W91215-16-G-0001 for 14 H-47 extended range rotary wing aircraft that satisfy the United Kingdom’s requirement for heavy assault, rotary wing aircraft. This modification exercises an option that was awarded on an existing delivery order. Foreign Military Sales funding from the United Kingdom in the amount of $580,598,636 is being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn., and is expected to be completed by July 2026. This is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

