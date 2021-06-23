Cancel
WATCH: ID Technologies’ Denise Sisson Breaks Down Commercial Solutions for Classified

By Amanda Ziadeh
washingtonexec.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh sits down with Denise Sisson, vice president of sales for ID Technologies, to discuss Commercial Solutions for Classified, or CSfC. Sisson shares what CSfC is in terms of the National Security Agency’s strategy for leveraging commercial products to protect classified data. She also discusses what these solutions enable us to do and why they’re relevant, as well as how ID Technologies is harnessing the power of CSfC.

