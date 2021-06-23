WATCH: ID Technologies’ Denise Sisson Breaks Down Commercial Solutions for Classified
WashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh sits down with Denise Sisson, vice president of sales for ID Technologies, to discuss Commercial Solutions for Classified, or CSfC. Sisson shares what CSfC is in terms of the National Security Agency’s strategy for leveraging commercial products to protect classified data. She also discusses what these solutions enable us to do and why they’re relevant, as well as how ID Technologies is harnessing the power of CSfC.washingtonexec.com