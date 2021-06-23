Cancel
Bentonville, AR

Northwest Arkansas 4th of July Firework Celebrations List

By NWAGuru
Posted by 
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAhL6_0adLE8M000

Looking for July 4th celebrations? Here is list of the 2021 Northwest Arkansas 4th of July Fireworks Celebrations. Check the locations below to find a celebration near you. We will update the list as additional events are added.

  • BEAVER LAKE :
  • BELLA VISTA:
  • BENTONVILLE:
  • FAYETTEVILLE:
  • GRAVETTE:
  • ROGERS:

BEAVER LAKE :

20th Annual Ventris Trail’s End Resort Firework Display (Boat Only)

If you have a boat or know someone who does, come out and see a terrific firework display with music on Saturday evening, July 3rd 2021! This display is free to the public. Fireworks will start around dark and we want you to enjoy the show! Our display location wil be just South of marker #8 on Beaver Lake. This display is to be seen by boat only. Tune into KESA Radio 100.9 fm to hear patriotic music while watching the fireworks!

BELLA VISTA:

Bella Vista’s Fourth of July Parade

July 3rd @ 10:00 AM Sugar Creek Shopping Center

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band

July 4th @7:00 PM Blowing Springs park

The Dam at Loch Lomond

Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715

The City of Bella Vista’s annual fireworks display, co-hosted by Discover Bella Vista, will be held just after dark on Saturday, July 3rd at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road.

The display is open to the public, and Bella Vista Police will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m.

As always, those coming to the show and those living in the area should expect heavier traffic for the event, and more time should be allotted for travel.

Parking is not allowed in the city streets rights-of-way, and drivers should obey all no parking signs in the area.

BENTONVILLE:

Orchards Park

This year, Bentonville Parks and Recreation invites the community to attend An Evening at Orchards Park-Bentonville’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration. The event is free to the public. Live music and concessions are available. Parking will be located throughout Memorial Park. Handicap parking will be located in the parking lot located next to the entrance of Orchards Park with shuttles available to transport those needing assistance to the main stage. Personal fireworks are prohibited at this event.

7:00 pm- Food Trucks Open / Live Music Begins

9:30 pm- Fireworks Show

FAYETTEVILLE:

GRAVETTE:

ROGERS:

Fireworks Spectacular

with Symphony of Northwest Arkansas

Walmart AMP

5079 W Northgate Rd, Rogers, Arkansas 72758

DATE: July 4, 2021

TIMES: Gates open at 6pm. Music starts at 7:30pm. Fireworks start at 9:15pm.

SPECIAL OFFER: First Responders use code THANKU for $5 tickets (enter code below)

Gates open at 6pm. Music starts at 7:30pm. Fireworks start at 9:15pm.

Celebrate the holiday with a patriotic concert, fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers and fun activities for the whole family.

This event gives the community an opportunity to experience a patriotic pops performance at NWA’s premier outdoor amphitheater. SoNA’s concert will celebrate the beauty and grandeur of America and honor our nation’s veterans and those who bravely serve in our nation’s armed forces.

Bentonville, AR
