Caldwell, OH

Donna J. Burnside

Your Radio Place
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna J. Burnside, age 84, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home. She was born August 10, 1936, in Akron, daughter of the late Orville and Roberta King. Donna was a beloved mother and homemaker. Early in her life, she worked as a cosmetologist. She enjoyed championship league bowling in Akron and Cambridge, and she enjoyed playing bingo and going to McDonalds for coffee and bingo. She attended the Bates Hill Church of Christ in Sarahsville.

yourradioplace.com
